Khloe Kardashian Helps Kylie Move Into New Pad, Posts Intimate Photo With KyGa

It’s quite obvious that to Kylie Jenner, age ain’t nothing but a number.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend aside, the 17-year-old just moved into her first crib – a feat we could only dream of accomplishing at that age. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV star, who recently admitted to getting her lips done, posted a photo of herself and her new neighbor – sister Khloe Kardashian – on the ‘Gram, gushing about her move-in crew being on fleek.

“Don’t you wish your move in crew looked like mine” Kylie asked her 27 million followers, matching her sister in a black cropped top and leggings for the big move. Yes, Kylizzle – and we wish we had a new L.A. pad that looked like yours, too.

While Kylie was busy posting mirror selfies, Khloe raised eyebrows after posting a photo of KyGa.

Joining in on what looks like a very intimate hug between Kylie and her adult boyfriend Tyga, it all begs the question: “Does Khloe approve?”

We don’t really have too much to say about that. But if you missed Tyga rapping about felony sex with his underage beau, check that out here.

