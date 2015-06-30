It’s quite obvious that to Kylie Jenner, age ain’t nothing but a number.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend aside, the 17-year-old just moved into her first crib – a feat we could only dream of accomplishing at that age. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV star, who recently admitted to getting her lips done, posted a photo of herself and her new neighbor – sister Khloe Kardashian – on the ‘Gram, gushing about her move-in crew being on fleek.

“Don’t you wish your move in crew looked like mine” Kylie asked her 27 million followers, matching her sister in a black cropped top and leggings for the big move. Yes, Kylizzle – and we wish we had a new L.A. pad that looked like yours, too.

While Kylie was busy posting mirror selfies, Khloe raised eyebrows after posting a photo of KyGa.

Joining in on what looks like a very intimate hug between Kylie and her adult boyfriend Tyga, it all begs the question: “Does Khloe approve?”

We don’t really have too much to say about that. But if you missed Tyga rapping about felony sex with his underage beau, check that out here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Khloe Kardashian Helps Kylie Move Into New Pad, Posts Intimate Photo With KyGa was originally published on globalgrind.com