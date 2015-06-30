Everyone loves a good prank. Making Paris Hilton think she was about to die in a plane crash for the sake of television was not – we repeat, not – a good one.

In a video that surfaced over the weekend, the socialite can be seen screaming and crying while aboard what was supposed to be an aerial tour of Dubai. As the pilot maneuvers the plane haphazardly, it’s plain to see that Paris is genuinely terrified.

That wasn’t enough for the Egyptian television show Ramez in Control and its producers, however. They even opened the side door of the aircraft, threw a man out mid-flight, and told Paris she would have to jump next, to which she replied, “No! I don’t want to jump.”

As you can imagine, she was pissed when she found out it was all a joke and now she’s suing. Gossip Cop dishes the deets:

Gossip Cop now confirms that Hilton has consulted with attorneys about suing everyone behind the plane crash prank for emotional distress. While she signed a consent form to appear on the show, she was placed in undue danger that not only caused her tremendous stress during the incident but has also left her a wreck whenever she now flies, which is practically every week. It seems every episode of “Ramez in Control,” which premiered earlier this month, is centered around the same plane crash trick.

Who exactly signed off on this? If you missed the disturbing video, watch it above.

SOURCE: Gossip Cop | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Paris Hilton Plans To Sue Egyptian TV Pranksters Over Plane Crash Hoax was originally published on globalgrind.com