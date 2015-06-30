Entertainment News
Socially Decoded: Donald Trump Twitter Edition

Socially Decoded would like to take the time to point out how ridiculous most of new presidential candidate Donald Trump‘s tweets are.

Like the time he wondered why Barack Obama was playing basketball.

Or how about that time he told the “haters” about his high IQ?

We tapped some of the funniest people we could gather to give us their opinions on Donald’s tweets.

This week’s episode features commentary from Taxstone, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, Von Decarlo, author of Speak Fluent Man, Jessica, owner of HeyGorJess.com, model Jessenia Vice, recording artist Kreesha Turner, Ncredible’s Jamal Jimoh, celebrity blogger Rae Holliday, and our very own BlogXilla.

Watch Trump get schooled in the video above and check out more Socially Decoded here.

