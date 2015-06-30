Socially Decoded: Donald Trump Twitter Edition

Socially Decoded would like to take the time to point out how ridiculous most of new presidential candidate Donald Trump‘s tweets are.
Like the time he wondered why Barack Obama was playing basketball.
Or how about that time he told the “haters” about his high IQ?
We tapped some of the funniest people we could gather to give us their opinions on Donald’s tweets.
This week’s episode features commentary from Taxstone, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, Von Decarlo, author of Speak Fluent Man, Jessica, owner of HeyGorJess.com, model Jessenia Vice, recording artist Kreesha Turner, Ncredible’s Jamal Jimoh, celebrity blogger Rae Holliday, and our very own BlogXilla.
Watch Trump get schooled in the video above and check out more Socially Decoded here.
Lookin' Like The Man: The Best Photos Of President Obama During The 2015 State Of The Union (PHOTOS)
1. Obama begins his State of the Union speech, one of the shortest of his presidency.1 of 14
2. "I see you, Alan Gross."2 of 14
3. See? Mr. Gross' positivity definitely raised everyone's spirits in the house.3 of 14
4. It was hard to ignore.4 of 14
5. Boehner's mug however, proved he wasn't pleased with much of anything.5 of 14
6. This woman was pretty geeked to meet Obama, no?6 of 14
7. Biden is always there to cheer on the president.7 of 14
8. Oh, and Alan Gross.8 of 14
9. Thumbs up to Obama's supporters.9 of 14
10. "Looking like the man when I walk thru."10 of 14
11. When someone doesn't understand the point of middle class economics.11 of 14
12. Obama made sure to greet most of his supporters before and after his speech.12 of 14
13. One of the night's best moments.13 of 14
14. A great and inspirational speech for the masses.14 of 14
