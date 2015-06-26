CONCRETE CATWALK: Kim Flaunts Her Kurves For Kanye During Date Night In London

Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian is making sure that she enjoys her second pregnancy way more than her first.

The star looked flawless as she reunited with hubby Kanye West in London for date night. Kim rocked a cute, damaged blouse with a kurve-hugging skirt that showed off her bangin’ body.

Before hitting London, she attended the Cannes Lions Advertising Festival with her mother Kris and sister Kylie. While there, the wives of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge founders, Pete Frates and Pat Quinn, threatened to protest everything Kardashian after accusing Kris and Kim of joking about their husbands having ALS.

But sources reveal that the story is completely false and that the women actually wanted to take a photo with Kim, but she was in the dressing room with security rushing her out – so, she wasn’t able accommodate them. Kim didn’t know until after they had been escorted out of the store that the two women had even requested a photo, according to reports.

Not one to be worried by rumors, Kim was seen stepping out of her London hotel decked out in all black and looking flawless as usual.

Meanwhile, Kanye was battling a crisis of his own. According to US Weekly, the rapper is blaming himself for his mother Donda’s death. In an interview with Q Magazine, West was asked what he’s sacrificed for his massive level of success, he replied,

“My mom. If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive. I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

But in true Kanye fashion, he found a silver lining to discuss. He added:

“While [Nori’s] here in Europe I have to have six hours a day with her because otherwise I’ll just work and she’ll get scheduled around meetings. Instead, the meetings get scheduled around her.”

Now, not only will Ye’ have to schedule around North, but also the upcoming new addition to the family!

