Entertainment News
Home

GAME TIME: 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Leave a comment

Drake courtside, Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Game Three

Drake is one of the most animated courtside fans of all time.

Between cheering on his home team, the Toronto Raptors, and biggin’ up his favorite players, we think it’s safe to say that in Drake’s eyes, ball is life. He takes his courtside time pretty seriously, even keeping a lint roller handy to make sure he’s fresh and clean at all times.

With that said, we’d be surprised if Drizzy isn’t at Madison Square Garden tonight for the 2015 NBA Draft – but whether or not he comes through, we’d like to celebrate his best courtside moments and funniest fan girl instances in honor of the league’s new picks.

“Zero to one hundred, n*gga real quick” – the understatement of the year. Check out the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Drake courtside, Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets game

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

Continue reading 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

25 Of Drake's Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments

GAME TIME: 25 Of Drake’s Best Courtside Fan Girl Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

basketball court , basketball game , champagne papi , chris bosh , courtside , Drake , dwyane wade , fan , fan girl moments , kevin durant , miami heat , rapper , Stan , toronto rappers

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close