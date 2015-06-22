Diddy Arrested For Allegedly Fighting UCLA Football Coach

National
UPDATE Tuesday, June 23 8:30 AM EST

Diddy has been released on $50,000 bail after being transferred to the L.A. County Jail. The rap mogul was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of making terrorist threats, and one count of battery.

According to TMZ, Diddy is claiming the act was in self-defense and he was not the aggressor in the situation.

UPDATE 7:43 PM EST

Reports say that Diddy tried to attack the coach with a kettlebell, and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, which is a felony.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Diddy allegedly attacked the coach with a kettlebell weight. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon … a felony.

Our UCLA sources tell us Diddy confronted Strength and Conditioning Coach Sal Alosi while Alosi was on the phone. We’re told Diddy was told to “hang on” but he wasn’t having it and picked up a kettlebell and swung it, narrowly missing Alosi. One source said if Diddy had connected it could have killed Alosi.

Diddy has been arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly got into a fight with a UCLA football coach. His son, Justin Combs, is a member of the team.

According to TMZ, the music mogul got into the alleged altercation with the coach at the campus’ athletic facility; the coaches were reportedly “screaming at Justin on the field during a strength and conditioning session.”

The site reports:

One source says an assistant coach was screaming at Justin on the field during a strength and conditioning session. We’re told the coach “was riding Justin, screaming intensely at him.” Diddy watched the whole thing from the sideline.

At some point later, we’re told Diddy confronted the coach in his office and grabbed him. Diddy was arrested for assault.

A source connected with Diddy tells TMZ Diddy himself initially wanted to call police, but the phone was taken out of his hands.

Diddy is still in custody with Campus Police, but there’s no word on whether charges will be pressed.

Diddy Arrested For Allegedly Fighting UCLA Football Coach was originally published on globalgrind.com

