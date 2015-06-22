This remix makes us unbelievably happy.

Janelle Monae’s protégé Jidenna is steadily heating up the charts with his breakout hit “Classic Man,” and he’s enlisted the talents of Compton’s most classic man to take it up a notch. Kendrick Lamar offers up not one, but two killer verses on the Roman GianArthur-assisted single.

“I’m the only n*gga doing it, you other n*ggas ruin it/ I’m too legit, go hammer with the foolishness/ my nana said my grandma can maneuver this industry until I’m stupid rich, now I’m stupid rich,” raps Kendrick Lamar.

“Classic Man” is featured on Janelle’s Wondaland Records compilation album Wondaland Presents: The Eephus, due out August 14. If you’re feeling classic, press play below.

Jidenna & Kendrick Lamar “Classic Man (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com