Dylann Roof‘s manifesto has allegedly surfaced online. In the horrifying document, the 21-year-old discusses the moment his perspective on race relations changed, citing Trayvon Martin‘s death as his turning point.

He reportedly wrote:

“How could the news be blowing up the Trayvon Martin case while hundreds of these black on White murders got ignored?”

Read the rest here.

—

Former Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry has referred to the horrifying Charleston church massacre as an “accident.”

Daily Mail reports:

The former Texas governor, and a Republican presidential candidate, made the comment as he slammed President Obama for suggesting gun control is an issue in America. ‘This is the MO of this administration, any time there is an accident like this,’ Perry told Newsmax TV. ‘The president is clear, he doesn’t like for Americans to have guns and so he uses every opportunity, this being another one, to basically go parrot this message.’

Perry’s team then went on to defend him, stating that he meant to say “incident.” Perry also noted that he believes the issue is drug control, not gun control.

Meanwhile, thousands of people came together to remember the nine people who were gunned down at the historic black Charleston AME Emanuel church.

The College of Charleston hosted a vigil in their arena on Friday night, where families of the victims, as well as residents of Charleston, came to support. Mayor Joe Riley told the crowd:

If that young man thought he was going to divide this country… he miserably failed. ‘Let’s keep these nine people and their families in our prayers and never forget them.’

Our prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Republican Presidential Candidate Rick Perry Refers To Charleston Shooting As An "Accident"