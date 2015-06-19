Entertainment News
Chris Brown Showers His Daughter Royalty With Gifts Ahead Of Father’s Day

Instagram Photo

Chris Brown is enjoying the most of daddy daughter time with Royalty. The proud dad is getting ready for his first Father’s Day with his baby.

He took to Instagram to post flicks of his daughter having a great time. Chris took a pic of her lying in her playpen, surrounded by toys, drinking a bottle, and holding a baby doll.

Instagram Photo

Royalty has her dad’s ways. A dinner time image showed that the two eat food the same way: very messy.

Instagram Photo

While it’s Father’s Day this weekend, Royalty is the one getting all the gifts. She got three decked out baby cars. Nice.

Instagram Photo

Meanwhile, Chris is gearing up to bring his baby girl on the tour bus – but he has a specific set of rules first. Read them here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Chris Brown Showers His Daughter Royalty With Gifts Ahead Of Father’s Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

Children , Chris Brown , cute , fathers day , Gifts , kids , royalty

