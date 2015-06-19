Chris Brown Showers His Daughter Royalty With Gifts Ahead Of Father’s Day

Chris Brown is enjoying the most of daddy daughter time with Royalty. The proud dad is getting ready for his first Father’s Day with his baby.

He took to Instagram to post flicks of his daughter having a great time. Chris took a pic of her lying in her playpen, surrounded by toys, drinking a bottle, and holding a baby doll.

Royalty has her dad’s ways. A dinner time image showed that the two eat food the same way: very messy.

While it’s Father’s Day this weekend, Royalty is the one getting all the gifts. She got three decked out baby cars. Nice.

Meanwhile, Chris is gearing up to bring his baby girl on the tour bus – but he has a specific set of rules first. Read them here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

