Quincy Talks Growing Up With Diddy, His “Dope” Movie Role, & More On The NJZ

Quincy is getting ready to blow up.

Diddy‘s son Quincy Brown has been working rather hard building a name for himself as an actor and musician. His latest effort is in a film named Dope, in which his small role is one of the most memorable in a really great film.

Quincy plays Jaleel, a kid from a good background who got caught up in gangs and just does way too much to prove himself.

The 24-year-old stopped by the No Judgment Zone and revealed a little bit of insight into what it means to be Diddy’s son, his work ethic, and what it’s like finding his voice among legends.

Watch above and check out Dope in theaters tomorrow.

