Late Night News Recap: Kevin Hart Stars In First Animation Film, Melissa Rivers Officially Named As ‘Fashion Police’ Host & More!

Kevin Hart has done a lot of movies, but he’s finally making his animation debut in the new film The Secret Life of Pets. The movie is about a group of pets, and showing us what they do when their owners aren’t around. It also stars Louis C.K., as well as Eric Stonestreet. [Youtube]

Melissa Rivers has been working hard to carry out her late mother, Joan Rivers‘ legacy, and she’s going to be filling her seat on Fashion Police to do so. The daughter of the late comedian has been announced as the official co-host of the popular style critiquing show, and will be joining Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski. [GossipCop]

Aaron Paul is starring in another television series, and no, it’s not a Breaking Bad spin-off. The 35-year-old actor is set to star in the new Hulu working series, allegedly titled The Way, which will be produced by Friday Night Lights producer Jason Katims. [Mashable]

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron certainly surprised people when they got together in December 2013, but they’re surprising us again, as they have reportedly broken up. Reports say that Charlize broke things up with the famed actor after they returned from the Cannes Film Festival this past May. [GossipCop]

Breaking News: Johnny Manziel says the money sign will NOT be back. pic.twitter.com/7ldnXoH1zq — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 17, 2015

Johnny Manziel has decided that he will no longer be doing his signature “money sign” anymore, which he revealed in an interview. The football star did the money sign celebration throughout his college and pro career, which helped make him famous. [Complex]

