Omarion, French Montana, & Kid Ink “I’m Up” (NEW MUSIC)

Could this be a summer smash?

With the success of his “Post To Be” single featuring homie Chris Brown and ex sister-in-law Jhene Aiko, Omarion is back at it with a new club banger titled “I’m Up.”

Enlisting the talents of French Montana and Kid Ink, Omarion headed over to his local station Power 106 in Los Angeles to premiere the record.

Omarion is scheduled to join Fetty Wap, Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown, and Kid Ink on their massive “One Hell Of A Nite” tour in August.

Take a listen to “I’m Up” below.

