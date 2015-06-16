Yesterday was a big day f0r North West, as the toddler finally entered her “terrible two’s” with a big birthday celebration at Disneyland.

While almost all of her loved ones were in attendance for the fun-filled day, her Aunt Khloe Kardashian was noticably absent, but for a very heartbreaking reason.

Reports surfaced this week that Lamar Odom‘s best friend, Jamie Sangouthai, passed away at the young age of 37, who also became close with Khloe during her and Lamar’s marriage.

According to E! News, a source revealed to them that the reality starlet was “too upset” over his death to attend “North’s Disney Adventure,” and took some time to grieve in private.

Meanwhile, Nori’s birthday seems to have been a huge success, but it certainly wore out her parents, especially daddy Kanye West.

As the family and friends gathered in a theater to watch a performance from the Disney movie Frozen, Yeezy was spotted knocked out in the audience, and was caught by an employee.

TMZ reports:

A Disney employee noticed him, umm … resting his eyes, and later said on FB and Twitter … “when you perform for the Kardashian family for North’s birthday…and Kanye sleeps through the whole show.” Our park sources tell us the employee was the woman who played Elsa. We’re also told Kanye passed out for the entire performance, which is only 25 minutes. So, kinda perfect time for a nap.

From his hectic schedule, it’s hard to blame `Ye for being so tired and catching some Z’s. See the photo of him sleeping here.

SOURCE: E! News, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Skipped North’s Birthday To Grieve Jamie Sangouthai’s Death was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: