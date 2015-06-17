Say It Ain’t So: Nick Jonas & Olivia Culpo Have Reportedly Split

Ladies, brace yourselves. It looks like Nick Jonas might be back on the market.

According to reports, the “Jealous” singer has reportedly split from his Miss USA winner girlfriend Olivia Culpo after a two-year relationship.

GossipCop reports that the two decided to call it quits due to their hectic work schedules, but say there may be a chance of reconciliation in the future.

Nick’s smash single was inspired by the pageant winner, after a guy was staring at his girlfriend for too long. He even said on Good Morning America last week that the two were “all good” despite their long distance relationship being “tough.”

We wish them both the best, and hope that they can find happiness.

