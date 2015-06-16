Game & Drake Shoot Their “100” Video With Kanye & Amber Rose

The Game and Drake had Instagram buzzing last night with pictures and video from their “100” video shoot.

Drake hosted hundreds of people at his OVO mansion in Los Angeles, which included dozens of Drake and Game’s famous friends. Travi$ Scott, French Montana, Kanye West, and even Amber Rose were spotted partying at Drizzy’s crib.

No word if Kanye and Amber spoke to each other, but we imagine it could’ve been a little awkward.

Drake also took a trip with Game to his hometown of Compton, where he was seen posted up with some members of the Blood gang.

“100” is off The Game’s The Documentary 2 LP, which is due out later on this year.

Watch the behind the scenes video of their shoot below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

