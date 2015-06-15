Entertainment News
North West Celebrates Her 2nd Birthday At Disneyland With KimYe, Tyga, King Cairo, & More

Kim, Kardashian, Kanye West, and more take North West to Disneyland

Source: Splash News / Splash News

North West is certainly loved, and her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made sure she felt extra loved for her 2nd birthday today.

The power couple took their adorable daughter to Disneyland for her next big milestone, where they dressed her up in tons of Mickey Mouse gear, and brought along tons of friends.

Along with KimYe, Nori was accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian, who brought cousins Mason Disick and Penelope Disick, who joined North for a carousel and boat ride.

Instagram Photo

North’s aunts Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also there, along with Tyga, who brought his son King Cairo to even out the toddler-to-adult ratio.

Fonzworth Bentley was also spotted amongst the group of loved ones, joined by many other friends and family.

By the looks of it, there’s no way North will be able to forget a magical birthday at Disneyland like this! See more photos and a video of her getting off the carousel above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

