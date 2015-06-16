Entertainment News
Chris Brown Gets Goofy With Baby Royalty Following His Public Dispute With Karrueche

Chris Brown might be feeling rocky in the relationship department, but right now, his baby girl is keeping him plenty distracted with happiness.

The X singer went back and forth with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Instagram yesterday, and while his fans have been pretty worried about him, his daughter Royalty has kept him smiling.

Chris posted two adorable videos to his Instagram of him spending some time with his precious one-year-old, with one where he has to stop her from eating something she shouldn’t, and another where he encourages her to turn up.

Instagram Photo

From the flashing of his pearly whites, it’s clear that Royalty is the only girl that Breezy is completely smitten with at the moment.

Regardless of anything else, it’s definitely great to see this side of Chris. Watch the cute videos of him and Royalty above.

