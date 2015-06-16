Music NOW
J. Cole Announces 3rd Annual ‘Dollar And A Dream Tour III: Friday Night Lights’

J. Cole is always here for his fans and making sure their happiness is a priority, and his most recent announcement will make them ecstatic.

The “Wet Dreamz” MC just announced his next tour called Dollar And A Dream Tour III: Friday Night Lights, which will be in honor of the mixtape’s 5th anniversary.

The 3rd annual tour is presented by Puma, and will not only feature Cole performing the mixtape, but opening acts from his Dreamville artists Bas, Cozz, and Omen. It will hit up four cities including Dallas, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles from June 21-June 26th.

As it has been done in the past three years, the tour is just $1.00 for fans at each undisclosed venue, but will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

On top of the announcement, Cole also dropped a 7-minute vlog from his Dollar And A Dream Tour II: The Warm-Up tour last year, as today marks the 6-year anniversary. It features cameos from Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and of course, tons of his most dedicated fans.

See the announcement above, as well as J. Cole’s new vlog.

