Socially Decoded: Lil Wayne Twitter Edition

Lil Wayne might have just signed his deal with Jay Z, but his tweets belong to us. So we decided to have a little fun with the “Glory” rapper’s social media account.

This week’s episode features Jeff and Eric from It’s The Real, Ernest Estime, King Keraun, Marisa Mendez, Shelah Marie, Official Bad Gyal DyDy, Carol Michelle, and Britt, as they try to figure out what the heck Lil Wayne is talking about.

One of his tweets just said “velvet.” Another was a deep thought about love, and we are almost 100 percent convinced the other was Weezy finally getting up enough courage to talk back to daddy.

Enjoy our predictions above, and look out for a new episode of Socially Decoded every Monday and Friday on GlobalGrind.

