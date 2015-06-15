Turn Up Goals: Drake Threw A Crazy Star-Studded Backyard Foam Party This Weekend

This weekend was just like any other – if you aren’t close friends with Drake.

The “Know Yourself” rapper might not have been running through the 6, but he threw an insane foam party in his backyard with his woes and over 500 guests.

While there were tons of models and females to go around as they played in the foam, some of our favorite names in hip-hop came out for the summer kick-off event.

Drizzy showed off the vibes from the big bash, which looked pretty packed in his giant backyard, as The Game also captured some footage, giving us a glimpse at what we all missed.

Travi$ Scott and French Montana also came out for the wild party, along with Kanye West, who blew off some steam with his boys before celebrating North West’s birthday today.

Reports are also saying that Amber Rose was also in the building, but never crossed paths with her ex-boyfriend amongst the hundreds of guests.

TMZ reports:

Among the stars in attendance … French Montana, Blac Chyna, Travis Scott, Draya Michele, NBAers Brandon Jennings and Nick Young. As for food … typical BBQ fare … burgers, dogs, wings and mac and cheese. There was also a full bar and a separate bar just for doing shots. As one person who was there put it to us … “Best party of the year so far.”

Take a look at the epic party that you missed at Drake’s crib in the videos above.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

