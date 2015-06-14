Music NOW
Ray J Featuring Lil Wayne “Brown Sugar” (NEW VIDEO)

Ray J and Lil Wayne dropped a dope collaborative track titled “Brown Sugar” last month, and now they’re back with the visual.

The “I Hit It First” rapper let his hair grow out a bit and can be seen enjoying the weather, as beautiful vixens grace his presence. Weezy seems to equally enjoy island women.

The hook is catchy and the scenery is absolutely beautiful – but we wouldn’t expect anything less from this group effort.

Watch Wayne and Ray J talk sugar, spice, and everything nice in the video above.

Lil Wayne's Women (PHOTOS)

Lil Wayne's Women (PHOTOS)

