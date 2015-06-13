Bling, Bling: Watch North West Floss In Yeezy’s Iced Out Cuban Link Chain

North West isn’t your average kid, rocking average jewelry.

Just ahead of her second birthday, Baby Nori was spotted trying on her dad’s golden cuban link chain for size and if you ask us, it’s the perfect fit. North’s mom Kim Kardashian, who is pregnant with her and Yeezy’s second child, shared the photo and captioned it “No daddy’s it’s me necklace.”

Though we haven’t got a clue as to what her tiny voice sounds like, we can only imagine it’s cute enough to get Kanye to hand over his jewels, pronto.

With her baby hair on fleek, KimYe’s first kid looks down at the bling like it’s no biggie – and to tell you the truth, most likely it isn’t. If Kim K. rented out the entire Staples Center for her hubby’s birthday, we know North’s second birthday is going to be epic.

Kim also shared a few amazing #FlashbackFriday photos, which we gathered for your viewing pleasure below. The Wests are in the building.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News

Every Time We Saw North West In 2014 42 photos Launch gallery Every Time We Saw North West In 2014 1. The Wests opened up the year with new pics of little North actually smiling. 1 of 42 2. This photo made the entire world swoon. 2 of 42 3. Kim shared this photo of a newborn North with her cousin Penelope in January. 3 of 42 4. Before Nori was out and about, Kim continued to tease us with forehead and eyebrow shots. 4 of 42 5. North at the airport in her onsie was the perfect Valentine's Day gift from them to us. 5 of 42 6. In March, North made her debut in Vogue. We all died. Source: 6 of 42 7. Another faceless snap of the cutie rocking Kardashian Kids Kollection sandals taken by her auntie Khloe. 7 of 42 8. Angel wings for the precious angel. Hey Khloe. 8 of 42 9. Just before her parents tied the knot in May, North West posed with her new fashionable nanny Carine Roitfeld. 9 of 42 10. Nori kicked it with Grandma Kris in Florence, Italy during the weekend of KimYe's nuptial. 10 of 42 11. Just days before her parents' wedding, North looked adorable in a little black dress while strolling the streets of Paris with her mom. 11 of 42 12. Kim shared this classic black and white photo of her and North having an intimate mommy/daughter moment. 12 of 42 13. Nori even had lunch with Anna Wintour this year. 13 of 42 14. North celebrated her first birthday and Father's Day with her parents in NYC. 14 of 42 15. Who can forget Kidchella?! 15 of 42 16. Probably one of many Kardashian-West photos to break the internet. 16 of 42 17. North was beautiful in white at her parents' wedding and solidified herself as a little fashionista. 17 of 42 18. We got to see her after taking her first steps and swimming lessons. 18 of 42 19. North turned heads while rocking Timberland boots leaving LAX. 19 of 42 20. Just before Labor Day, the mom and daughter duo rocked matching white ensembles. 20 of 42 21. Another summer day in NYC, another matching outfit. 21 of 42 22. Airport Swag. 22 of 42 23. Mom Kim gave North a smooch on the cheek while the little cutie rocked her denim top at the airport. 23 of 42 24. Bring your child to work day. 24 of 42 25. During this year's Paris Fashion Week, North rocked matching sheer outfits with her mom and dad. 25 of 42 26. Nori headed to another fashion show during Paris Fashion Week donning her dad's Yeezus attire. 26 of 42 27. More Paris pics while hanging with dad. 27 of 42 28. North sat pretty on her mom's hip back in September when she wore this adorable little denim top. 28 of 42 29. Nori showed off her safari side as she headed to the zoo in Australia. 29 of 42 30. While in London, the little fashionista donned black and white striped pants and Doc Martens. Oh, and a YSL bag that may cost more than your rent. 30 of 42 31. Happy Halloween from cutie Skunk West. 31 of 42 32. Remember when Kim shared this adorable side by side pic of her and North? Twinning. 32 of 42 33. Auntie Khloe snapped a pic of her niece wearing her designer cat ears. 33 of 42 34. Don't forget about the time NW graced the cover of CR Fashion Book. 34 of 42 35. Or when she was giving us little biker chic in her motorcycle jacket. 35 of 42 36. She's really grown into her own this year. 36 of 42 37. But she's still a care-free kid. 37 of 42 38. We got to see her smile this year. 38 of 42 39. We even got to see her try ice cream for the first time. 39 of 42 40. She looked like a little lady with her hair parted and properly primed. 40 of 42 41. She got another forehead kiss from mommy at LAX while wearing her Yeezus tour jacket. 41 of 42 42. 2014 was the year of fashion, fun, and friends for North West. We can't wait to see what her second year of life will bring. 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time We Saw North West In 2014 Every Time We Saw North West In 2014

Bling, Bling: Watch North West Floss In Yeezy’s Iced Out Cuban Link Chain was originally published on globalgrind.com