Lil Wayne Drops “Off The Rip” & “Hot Boy” Freestyles (NEW MUSIC)

Drake And Lil Wayne In Concert - Mountain View, CA

Every once in a while, Lil Wayne might find himself in an altercation or two, but that won’t stop him from putting out bangers.

The New Orleans native is preparing to drop his highly anticipated album, now titled the Freezy Weezy Album. In the meantime, Weezy is in full throttle mode as he releases freestyle after freestyle. First up, the Young Money head honcho jumps on French Montana‘s street anthem “Off The Rip.”

Along with his “Off The Rip” freestyle, Weezy can be heard discussing his beef with Birdman over Bankroll Fresh‘s “Hot Boy.” Check out both tracks below and let us know what you think.

