Bad Day? LeBron James Flashes His Jewels, Then Cracks His Head Open On Live TV

Lebron James

The curse of Lil B continues.

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James had the worst night of his career.

It all started when King James flashed his royal jewels on live television as he adjusted his uniform before the game started.

ABC cut away quickly, but not before the world got to see LeBron’s LeBron. Personal foul.

Lebron James

To add insult to injury, LeBron later went up for a dunk when he was fouled hard by Warriors center Andrew Bogut and went flying head-first into a camera, busting his head open. (He got some medical attention and was later back in the game.)

The Cavs eventually lost by one of the biggest margins for a home team in NBA history: 103-82.

Later, Kanye West stole the show by giving an impromptu post-game press conference. #Swish.

LeBron and his Cavs get another chance at the Warriors on Sunday. If you want more, click here to watch Usher sing the National Anthem. He does better than Jamie Foxx did at the Mayweather/Pacquiao fight.

VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Vine | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Golden State Warriors - 2015 NBA Finals

23 Throwback Photos Of The 2015 NBA Finals Players

Bad Day? LeBron James Flashes His Jewels, Then Cracks His Head Open On Live TV was originally published on globalgrind.com

