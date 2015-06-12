Entertainment News
Home

Iggy Azalea Will Release A “Fancy” Book Out Of Canceled Tour Moments

Leave a comment

billboard music awards 2015

Iggy Azalea might not be hitting the road anytime soon, but she is creating her very own book.

The “Fancy” rapper hit up Twitter to break the news to her fans.

Nick Young’s fiancée first engaged in a weird stream of consciousness, talking about getting a fish named Timothy, and a laser skin peel that left her looking like Two-Face from Batman. Iggy then talked about how it’s cool to hate on her, but she appreciates the fans who stuck by her, as well as the man she loves.

After more public sharing, she finally talked about the book:

The photo book started while she was preparing for her tour, but when that got canceled, they kept documenting her life and decided to share the photos anyway. Iggy says most of the photos are candid and make you feel like you’re there with her.

A glimpse into her “parallel universe called real life.” Stay tuned for more info.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Iggy Azalea and Swaggy P nick young

Iggy Azalea & Swaggy P On Vacation (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

Iggy Azalea & Swaggy P On Vacation (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Iggy Azalea & Swaggy P On Vacation (PHOTOS)

Iggy Azalea & Swaggy P On Vacation (PHOTOS)

Iggy Azalea Will Release A “Fancy” Book Out Of Canceled Tour Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

book , Iggy Azalea , Nick Young , Photo Book , Tour , twitter

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close