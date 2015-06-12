Entertainment News
Socially Decoded: Chrissy Teigen Twitter Edition

This Friday, Socially Decoded takes on tweets from Chrissy Teigen. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is hilarious, prolific, and one of the greatest Twitter users of our time.

So why not have some of today’s funniest comedians, biggest bloggers, and best influencers decode some of her tweets? Vine superstar King Keraun, It’s The Real’s Jeff and Eric, and more chime in on Chrissy’s “Thot Pockets.” Newcomers Carol Michelle and Brittany Guzman also lend their expertise on one of the funniest episodes yet.

Be sure to check back to GlobalGrind TV every Monday and Friday for new episodes of Socially Decoded.

