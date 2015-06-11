It’s been four years since Big Sean released his debut album Finally Famous. Two albums later, the Detroit rapper is taking a moment to reflect on his journey in a new documentary.

With the success of his third studio album Dark Sky Paradise, Sean discusses the trials and tribulations he faced with his sophomore album Hall Of Fame and how he overcame the less-than-stellar reviews. The 12-minute documentary also features cameos by John Legend, Jhene Aiko, and Travi$ Scott.

In other Big Sean news, the “IDFWU” rapper donated the funds to get a recording studio built in his alma mater Cass Technical High School. The 784-square foot studio is called the Sean Anderson Studio of Infinite Possibilities.

Head on over to TIDAL to watch Big Sean’s new documentary.

PHOTO CREDIT: GettyImages

Watch Big Sean’s “Dark Sky Paradise” Documentary was originally published on globalgrind.com