Rapper Rick Ross Arrested In Atlanta For Possession Of Marijuana

Maybach Music Group founder and rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Atlanta today after being stopped by police while on the road.

Reportedly, Fayette County cops smelled marijuana when they pulled his Bentley over. WSBTV reports:

Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Fayette County on a misdemeanor marijuana charge. Channel 2 Action News has learned officers stopped him in his Bentley on a window tint violation. The officer said when he opened the door, he smelled marijuana. That’s when they say they found marijuana in the car, according to police. Ross is currently being processed into the Fayette County Jail.

Last June, Rick Ross was arrested in North Carolina after he did not show up to a court hearing for a previous misdemeanor marijuana charge. We will keep you posted as more details emerge.

SOURCE: WSBTV | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

