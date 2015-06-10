Entertainment News
Home

Rumor Has It: Kim & Kanye West’s New Baby Gender Has Been Leaked

Leave a comment

Kim Kardashian goes Shopping

Kim Kardashian treated herself yesterday to a little bit of shopping in Beverly Hills. She’s about to have a baby after all, so she’s going to need a bunch of new clothes this time around.

Kimmy wore a black dress that showed off her figure as she sported her pregnant glow like a queen. Kim’s shopping spree comes as rumors of her baby’s gender hit the internet. Us Weekly reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is having a baby boy.

Kim Kardashian goes Shopping

The weekly magazine quotes multiple sources in saying:

“Kanye loves Nori more than anything, but to make his world complete he wanted a little boy, an heir,” says a source close to West. “He’s overjoyed!”

Kardashian is elated as well. “Kim always wanted two kids,” says a Kardashian pal. “A girl and a boy.”

Earlier this week, it was also reported that Kim and Kanye will not use a direction for their baby’s name and instead will go with a more traditional moniker to honor their late parents.

Kim Kardashian goes Shopping

Kim is due sometime around December.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kim Kardashian pregnant In New York City

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

39 photos Launch gallery

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Continue reading 39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

39 Times Kim Kardashian Was Pregnant & On Fleek

Rumor Has It: Kim & Kanye West’s New Baby Gender Has Been Leaked was originally published on globalgrind.com

Babies , Baby Gender , baby name , Children , Kanye West , kardashians , Kim Kardashian , north west , Pregnant

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close