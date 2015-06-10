Entertainment News
Home

Caitlyn Jenner’s Plastic Surgeons Open Up About Her Surgery, Vanity Fair Cover

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Caitlyn Jenner‘s gender transition is going smoothly and she owes many thanks to the two doctors who performed her facial feminization surgery, amongst other body work she had done.

Most recently, Dr. Harrison Lee and Dr. Gary Alter spoke with the Daily News about how happy they are with Caitlyn’s results, saying they think she looks “absolutely beautiful.”

The site reports:

The renowned surgeons who helped Caitlyn Jenner with her physical transformation last March were honored to be chosen and are thrilled with the outcome, they told the Daily News Tuesday.

“She’s extremely happy with the results, and we are too,” Dr. Gary J. Alter said, referring to the gold medal winner formerly known as Bruce and co-surgeon Dr. Harrison H. Lee.

“I thought she looked absolutely beautiful,” the doctor said of Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover unveiled last week.

“She healed fabulously. She was a very quick healer,” he said.

Though the surgery took all day, the doctors reveal Caitlyn healed like the “Olympic champion she is.”

Alter, who also has a Park Avenue office in Manhattan, declined to get specific about Jenner’s exact procedures but said he handled “some body work” while Dr. Lee performed the facial feminization in Beverly Hills on March 15.

“The surgery took all day,” he said. “We knew it would be a long procedure and everything was planned ahead of time, and we’re very fortunate that everything has gone very well.”

According to Dr. Alter, Cait is very happy.

“I just talked to Caitlyn today. We discussed general things, but she’s just very happy with her life right now,” he said. “She’s extremely pleased with her transition. She’s getting along with her life in the manner that she’s always dreamed.”

Dr. Alter, a contributor on plastic surgery forum RealSelf.com, said it’s been a professional privilege to work with her.

Check out a photo of Caitlyn signing a copy of her groundbreaking Vanity Fair article for Dr. Lee in the photo up top. It graciously reads, “”To Harrison, Great Job Thank you so much Caitlyn Jenner.”

You’ve got to love her.

SOURCE: Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Bruce Jenner's Transformation Over The Years (PHOTOS)

60 photos Launch gallery

Bruce Jenner's Transformation Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Bruce Jenner’s Transformation Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Bruce Jenner's Transformation Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Caitlyn Jenner’s Plastic Surgeons Open Up About Her Surgery, Vanity Fair Cover was originally published on globalgrind.com

Breast Implants , bruce jenner , Caitlyn Jenner , gender transition , I Am Cait , plastic surgery , reality star , surgery

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close