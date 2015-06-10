By now, you’ve probably already seen the sense of humor side of Blake Griffin, and he’s not afraid to show it. The NBA star recently did an interview with Clevver TV, where he helped them break down the lyrics to Fetty Wap‘s “Trap Queen,” as some people aren’t too sure what the song is really saying. [Clevver TV]

Your boy is BACK!! I’m releasing my brand new single #GOLDEN feat. the ONE, the ONLY @SIA on June 15th on DCD2/FBR pic.twitter.com/nY1LMTKtDz — Travie McCoy (@TravieMcCoy) June 9, 2015

Travie McCoy is making a big come back for his fans, and he’s just about ready to drop his brand new single “Golden.” The former Gym Class Heroes lead revealed the artwork for his upcoming single, which will also feature Sia. [KarenCivil]

Ashlee Simpson is very close to giving birth to a baby with her new husband Evan Ross, and they had a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming milestone. Joined by her sister Jessica Simpson, Ashlee got together with her girlfriends, while Evan hung out in a cabana with some of his boys. [E! News]

Virginia’s very own Verse Muney has just released the first track off of his new upcoming mixtape #LionHearted, which is called “Lion Hearted.” The project is expected to drop next month, which will give us some insight into his animal mentality. [Soundcloud]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: Blake Griffin Explains Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Lyrics, Travie McCoy Announces New Single & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: