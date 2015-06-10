Music NOW
Home

Late Night News Recap: Blake Griffin Explains Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Lyrics, Travie McCoy Announces New Single & More

Leave a comment

By now, you’ve probably already seen the sense of humor side of Blake Griffin, and he’s not afraid to show it. The NBA star recently did an interview with Clevver TV, where he helped them break down the lyrics to Fetty Wap‘s “Trap Queen,” as some people aren’t too sure what the song is really saying. [Clevver TV]

Travie McCoy is making a big come back for his fans, and he’s just about ready to drop his brand new single “Golden.” The former Gym Class Heroes lead revealed the artwork for his upcoming single, which will also feature Sia. [KarenCivil]

Instagram Photo

Ashlee Simpson is very close to giving birth to a baby with her new husband Evan Ross, and they had a baby shower to celebrate the upcoming milestone. Joined by her sister Jessica Simpson, Ashlee got together with her girlfriends, while Evan hung out in a cabana with some of his boys. [E! News]

Virginia’s very own Verse Muney has just released the first track off of his new upcoming mixtape #LionHearted, which is called “Lion Hearted.” The project is expected to drop next month, which will give us some insight into his animal mentality. [Soundcloud]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: Blake Griffin Explains Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” Lyrics, Travie McCoy Announces New Single & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

artwork , Ashlee Simpson , baby shower , blake griffin , Evan Ross , Fetty Wap , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , new single , trap queen , Travie McCoy , verse muney

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close