Khloe Kardashian Blasts Media Reports That She Got Liposuction For Recent Weight Loss

Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian‘s body has gone through a lot of transforming over the years, and she wants us to all know that we worked hard for it.

A report surfaced on the web this week that triggered rumors that the 30-year-old reality starlet got liposuction surgery, resulting in her recent weight loss.

Well, according to Khloe, those reports are completely false, and she made sure to put the media outlet on blast for posting the made-up story.

Khloe wrote on her Twitter:

At the end of the day, it’s Khloe’s body, so she can do what she wants. It’s definitely in tip top shape.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Media Reports That She Got Liposuction For Recent Weight Loss was originally published on globalgrind.com

