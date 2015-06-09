Khloe Kardashian‘s body has gone through a lot of transforming over the years, and she wants us to all know that we worked hard for it.

A report surfaced on the web this week that triggered rumors that the 30-year-old reality starlet got liposuction surgery, resulting in her recent weight loss.

Well, according to Khloe, those reports are completely false, and she made sure to put the media outlet on blast for posting the made-up story.

Khloe wrote on her Twitter:

I find it disgusting but maybe a compliment that I’m being accused of getting Lipo done. I work out 5 days a week. I bust my ass! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 9, 2015

Yes this is documented by the paps. I’m assuming if I’ve had any sort of surgery I would need 6-8 weeks off of any intense workout. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 9, 2015

Why is it so hard to give credit where credits due? I work my ass off in the gym. Again maybe I should be flattered?!?! Hummmmm — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 9, 2015

By the way…. I’m sending this tweet from the gym! Hi hater!!! 🙋🏼 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 9, 2015

At the end of the day, it’s Khloe’s body, so she can do what she wants. It’s definitely in tip top shape.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Media Reports That She Got Liposuction For Recent Weight Loss was originally published on globalgrind.com