Late Night News Recap: Naya Rivera To Release Memoir, Waka Flocka Teams Up With Future For “Get High With Me” & More!

Naya Rivera

Source: Splash / Splash News

Naya Rivera might seem like she’s more on the quiet tip these days, but she’s ready to do some talking. The former Glee star has revealed that she’s working on releasing a reportedly “juicy” memoir book. She wrote on her Twitter, “Can’t wait until next spring! So many juicy stories about my life. Glee, guys, growing up & much more. .” [E! News]

Waka Flocka is back with another banger, and this time, he’s bringing another member of hip-hop’s turn-up royalty onto the track. Future joins Waka for the DJ Whoo Kid and Steve Aoki-assisted track “Get High With Me,” which is set to be off his the DJ and entertainer duo’s next project, Turn Up Godz 2. [Miss Info]

Future is not stopping in the music scene, and as part of another #MonsterMondays release, he’s dropped his brand new music video for “Never Gon Lose.” Following up his performances over the weekend at Governor’s Ball and Summer Jam, the rapper is blessing his fans with more Future Hendrix material. [Rap-Up]

Despite being multi-millionaires together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are just like everyone else at the end of the day. The two were spotted taking a flight recently, and sat in coach with their six kids amongst other passengers. [TMZ]

