Kylie Jenner has some very interesting tweets. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star might be the youngest of the clan, but her thoughts in 140 characters are poetic and quite hilarious.

Maybe Jaden Smith rubbed off on her?

We had some of the funniest comedians online decode a few tweets from Kylie, including Damien Lemon, who claims the 17-year-old might give some rappers a huge sigh of relief, while our very own Buttercup B thinks Kylie might want to be a unicorn.

So put your earphones in, sit back, and enjoy this week’s episode of Socially Decoded: Kylie Jenner Twitter Edition.

Then watch previous episodes:

Tyrese Edition

Chris Brown’s Mother Edition

Harry Styles Edition

Socially Decoded: Kylie Jenner Twitter Edition was originally published on globalgrind.com