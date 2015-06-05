Late Night News Recap: First Photo From Lifetime’s ‘Full House’ Film Revealed, Kelly Clarkson Cover’s Rihanna’s “BBHMM” & More!

The first photo from the upcoming Full House movie on Lifetime has just been revealed, and all of the characters in the Tanner household have been unveiled. The film on the network is supposed to depict what life was like for the cast when the cameras were turned off, but the project has been notably unauthorized by the show’s original cast and crew. [ABC News]

While fans are awaiting a full album from Rihanna in the near future, her newest track “Bitch Better Have My Money” has been making moves. Kelly Clarkson has clearly been inspired by the turn up track, and sang it at BBC Radio, where she changed the lyrics to “y’all better have my money.” [Gossip Cop]

Did you ever think that you would see a movie that stars Michael Ealy as an undercover violent and obsessive boyfriend? Well, that’s what he seems to play in the new movie, The Perfect Guy, starring him, Sanaa Lathan, and Morris Chestnut. There’s definitely going to be some major plot twists, so who knows how this story could end up. Watch the trailer above. []

The newest trailer for Everest is here, and it certainly looks intense. Jake Gyllenhaal, Keira Knightley, and many more star in the movie about two two groups on two different expeditions facing the toughest climb on the world’s tallest mountains. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the synopsis for the movie reads, “Their mettle tested by the harshest elements found on the planet, the climbers will face nearly impossible obstacles as a lifelong obsession becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival.” [TIME]

The newest episode of A Waste Of Time is here, and this time, Tan Boys and Indoor Boyz unite to bring Bodega Bamz up to their apartment to have lunch. The guys of ItsTheReal and the MC discuss a slew of topics, including when being an independent artist became cool, why exactly Vice owes him a check, and the legacy of his late, great friend A$AP Yams. [Soundcloud]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Late Night News Recap: First Photo From Lifetime’s ‘Full House’ Film Revealed, Kelly Clarkson Cover’s Rihanna’s “BBHMM” & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: