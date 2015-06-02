Music NOW
Home

Late Night News Recap: Mila Kunis’ Stalker Escapes Mental Facility, Janet Jackson Set To Release New Single & More!

Leave a comment

83rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Back in 2012, Mila Kunis experienced a pretty crazy scare when she discovered she had an intense stalker, who had followed her to the gym. Although he pled guilty and was sent to a mental facility to complete a 6-month in-patient rehab program, it turns out that he has recently escaped. There has been no determination yet as to how he made an “unauthorized departure” from the facility, and Mila has been informed he has escaped. [Gossip Cop]

Janet Jackson might be all settled down with her new married life, but she isn’t stopping her music career completely. The “Feedback” singer is reportedly going to release her first single in the next 30 days, as she told fans in a video message, “I promised you’d hear it from my lips, and now you will. This year, new music, new world tour, a new movement. I’ve been listening. Let’s keep the conversation going.” [Rap-Up]

Nick Jonas has been melting hearts across the globe with his smash hit “Jealous,” but he’s also able to melt more hearts by singing other people’s hits. The former Jonas Brothers member went on Capital FM, where he sang Ariana Grande‘s “Problem,” *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye,” and even rapped Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger.” [Rap-Up]

Although the Wu-Tang reunion seemed a bit short-lived, the solo projects from the members are popping off faster than we could have ever imagined. While Raekwon and Ghostface are working on their material, Method Man has jut announced that he has his new album The Meth Lab coming out on August 21. [Miss Info]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

9 photos Launch gallery

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

Continue reading Janet Jackson’s Most Unforgettable Moments

Janet Jackson's Most Unforgettable Moments

Late Night News Recap: Mila Kunis’ Stalker Escapes Mental Facility, Janet Jackson Set To Release New Single & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

album news , Ariana Grande , Janet Jackson , Kanye West , late night news recap , late night recap , late night roundup , Method Man , Mila Kunis , new single , nick jonas , nsync , stalker , the meth lab

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close