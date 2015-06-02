Doctor Who Performed Fatal Surgery On Donda West Blames Kanye’s Cousin For Death

It’s been almost 8 years since Donda West tragically died due to complications from surgery, and now the doctor who performed the procedure is speaking out.

Over the years, Kanye West fans have blamed Dr. Jan Adams for her sudden death, but he believes that he is not at fault for her passing.

During an interview with NY Daily News, Adams states that he thinks the Yeezus rapper should tell the “truth,” and clear his name, and believes that it was Kanye’s cousin, Stephan Scoggins, who is at fault.

He told the outlet:

“It baffles me when nobody wants to know the truth,” Adams said in an emotional tell-all interview. “I think (Kanye) should stand up and tell the truth, and the truth will set you free.” “I think the truth needs to be out there. If he had any b—s or if he was any kind of man he could (speak up). But the real answer is he probably won’t.”

He continued:

“Most people that I run into think she died on the table, they don’t even know this lady was home for a day,” said Adams. “The truth hasn’t been revealed.”

Donda West was pronounced dead at Centinela Freeman hospital on November 10, 2007, after she reportedly took 20 vicodin in less than 24 hours, causing her to choke on her own vomit.

Adams continued with his statement:

“Don’t get me wrong, it makes me sick. She was a nice person. I do feel sad about what happened. “… It didn’t need to happen, that’s why it’s sad. She should still be alive.”

Stephan Scoggins, was questioned over the allegations at his own apartment, who told the outlet:

“It is absolutely not the case, it’s not, so thanks for stopping by.”

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

