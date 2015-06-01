Entertainment News
Bruce Jenner Reveals His New Female Identity On The Cover Of THIS Magazine!

EVERYONE has asked “When will we see Bruce Jenner debut his new look as ‘Her” and now we FINALLY know!

According to USA Today, Bruce Jenner has landed an upcoming cover for Vanity Fair, the first print photo shoot and interview since the former Olympian revealed plans to transition from male to female.

People magazine reports that Annie Leibovitz will shoot Jenner as a woman — a first for a celebrity athlete who has posed for his share of magazine covers over the years, from Sports Illustrated to GQ.

Reps for Vanity Fair, Leibovitz and Jenner have not yet responded to requests for comment. Jenner’s Vanity Fair pictorial is expected to hit stands this summer.

During a recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce special, taped earlier this year, Jenner told stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian he was planning to fully transition “probably in the spring.”

Jenner will chronicle his new life as a woman in an eight-part docu-series premiering in July on E!

 

Go Bruce, I know this cover is about to be fierce, honayyyyy!

