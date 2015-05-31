Michael Jackson’s Niece & Nephews Face Eviction, As His Son Prince Graduates From High School

So very proud of @princemjjjaxon YOU DID! And you did it with Honors!!! #buckleyclassof2015 pic.twitter.com/mc2JSfFKwj
— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) May 30, 2015
Just when we thought the Jackson family drama had begun to die down a little, new reports claim that Michael Jackson‘s niece and nephews are facing eviction.
According to TMZ, Jermaine‘s ex-wife Alejandra Jackson, as well as their five kids, may soon be out on the street after Alejandra refused to pay rent for 8 months.
Here’s how the site is telling it:
You may remember Jaafar … he’s the son of Jermaine and Alejandra Jackson, who got in trouble in 2010 when he bought a stun gun and terrorized Michael’s son Blanket. Now Jafaar, along with his brothers Jermajesty, Dante, Randy and sister Genevieve may be without a roof over their heads because their mom’s landlord says she’s $124,000 behind in rent and has filed legal docs to evict her.
Here’s the weird part of the story … Alejandra was a squatter in the MJ family home on Hayvenhurst in Encino, refusing to leave when Katherine wanted to renovate the estate. Last we heard, Katherine offered to get a modest condo for Alejandra and her kids.
It continues:
So how, pray tell, did Alejandra and her children end up in a $15,000 a month, 7,000 square foot Mediterranean mansion on 24 acres in Malibu with an 180 degree ocean view? Apparently the landlord has the same question, because he says Alejandra hasn’t paid rent for 8 months.
We could not reach Alejandra for comment.
We hope Alejandra is able to get back on her feet soon.
In more positive Jackson news, Michael’s son Prince has just graduated high school.
Just yesterday, the handsome 18-year-old said farewell to Buckley High School in Sherman Oaks, California.
His aunt La Toya Jackson shared the heartwarming news via Twitter, adding a sweet message to the picture above.
Congrats, Prince!
SOURCE: TMZ, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty
Michael Jackson’s Niece & Nephews Face Eviction, As His Son Prince Graduates From High School was originally published on globalgrind.com