Entertainment News
Home

Michael Jackson’s Niece & Nephews Face Eviction, As His Son Prince Graduates From High School

Leave a comment

Just when we thought the Jackson family drama had begun to die down a little, new reports claim that Michael Jackson‘s niece and nephews are facing eviction.

According to TMZ, Jermaine‘s ex-wife Alejandra Jackson, as well as their five kids, may soon be out on the street after Alejandra refused to pay rent for 8 months.

Here’s how the site is telling it:

You may remember Jaafar … he’s the son of Jermaine and Alejandra Jackson, who got in trouble in 2010 when he bought a stun gun and terrorized Michael’s son Blanket. Now Jafaar, along with his brothers Jermajesty, Dante, Randy and sister Genevieve may be without a roof over their heads because their mom’s landlord says she’s $124,000 behind in rent and has filed legal docs to evict her.

Here’s the weird part of the story … Alejandra was a squatter in the MJ family home on Hayvenhurst in Encino, refusing to leave when Katherine wanted to renovate the estate. Last we heard, Katherine offered to get a modest condo for Alejandra and her kids.

It continues:

So how, pray tell, did Alejandra and her children end up in a $15,000 a month, 7,000 square foot Mediterranean mansion on 24 acres in Malibu with an 180 degree ocean view? Apparently the landlord has the same question, because he says Alejandra hasn’t paid rent for 8 months.

We could not reach Alejandra for comment.

We hope Alejandra is able to get back on her feet soon.

In more positive Jackson news, Michael’s son Prince has just graduated high school.

Just yesterday, the handsome 18-year-old said farewell to Buckley High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

His aunt La Toya Jackson shared the heartwarming news via Twitter, adding a sweet message to the picture above.

Congrats, Prince!

SOURCE: TMZ, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Michael Jackson's Children Over The Years! (PHOTOS)

20 photos Launch gallery

Michael Jackson's Children Over The Years! (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Michael Jackson’s Children Over The Years! (PHOTOS)

Michael Jackson's Children Over The Years! (PHOTOS)

Michael Jackson’s Niece & Nephews Face Eviction, As His Son Prince Graduates From High School was originally published on globalgrind.com

alejandra jackson , estate , eviction , graduation , high school , Jackson family , jermaine jackson , kids , la toya jackson , michael jackson , Prince Jackson

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close