Beyonce Proves She’s A Work Of Art During Dinner In The City With Jay Z

Beyonce and Jay Z go to dinner at La Esquina in NYC

Jay Z is not worried about his Tidal haters.

Following accusations that only white people work for the music streaming service, Hov was spotted out and about in NYC with his beautiful wife Beyonce.

The pair looked very happy as they headed to dinner at La Esquina, Jay rocking almost all black with his Bucket Low cocked to the side and Bey strutting her stuff in a pair of jeans that hugged her in all the right places.

This week, 50 Cent revealed he doesn’t believe in Hov’s new business endeavor, saying in a recent interview:

“The people that you saw there don’t even own the rights to their music. They can’t say it just going to come out on Tidal, it has to go everywhere. So why would you actually buy Tidal to get something that would be everywhere else.”

He may have raised a good question. But most importantly, Bey was looking like a work of art last night.

Picasso, baby.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News

Beyonce Proves She’s A Work Of Art During Dinner In The City With Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com

