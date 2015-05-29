Kylie Jenner Proves She’s Not Pregnant While Holding Hands With Princess Pia Mia

Kylie Jenner was hanging out with her bestie Pia Mia and the two teen stars stopped by Anastasia Salon to get their hair fried, dyed and laid to the side.

Ok, we don’t know if that actually happened but they did come out fresh as hell. Kylie wore a crop top showing off her stomach just to double down on yesterday’s declaration that she’s not 8 month pregnant with Tyga’s baby.

It was clear that Pia was excited for their girls day, tweeting:

Guna have such a fun girls day today 💕 good morning ☀️ — Pia Mia (@princesspiamia) May 28, 2015

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

