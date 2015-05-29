Entertainment News
Home

Kylie Jenner Proves She’s Not Pregnant While Holding Hands With Princess Pia Mia

Leave a comment

Kylie Jenner, Pia Mia

Kylie Jenner was hanging out with her bestie Pia Mia and the two teen stars stopped by Anastasia Salon to get their hair fried, dyed and laid to the side.

Ok, we don’t know if that actually happened but they did come out fresh as hell. Kylie wore a crop top showing off her stomach just to double down on yesterday’s declaration that she’s not 8 month pregnant with Tyga’s baby.

Kylie Jenner, Pia Mia

It was clear that Pia was excited for their girls day, tweeting:

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter

Kylie Jenner at Nip and Fab launch in London

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

20 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Proves She’s Not Pregnant While Holding Hands With Princess Pia Mia was originally published on globalgrind.com

crop tops , kardashian , kendall jenner , kylie jenner , pia mia , Style , Teen , tyga

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close