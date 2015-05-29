Kylie Jenner Proves She’s Not Pregnant While Holding Hands With Princess Pia Mia

Kylie Jenner was hanging out with her bestie Pia Mia and the two teen stars stopped by Anastasia Salon to get their hair fried, dyed and laid to the side.
Ok, we don’t know if that actually happened but they did come out fresh as hell. Kylie wore a crop top showing off her stomach just to double down on yesterday’s declaration that she’s not 8 month pregnant with Tyga’s baby.
It was clear that Pia was excited for their girls day, tweeting:
PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Twitter
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian
20 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Kim Kardashian
1. Kanye X Adidas. Thank u to Yé for believing in meSource: 1 of 20
2. SelfieSource: 2 of 20
3. Nighty nightSource: 3 of 20
4. Last nights look- Calvin Klein top & skirt, Givenchy coat, Manolo heelsSource: 4 of 20
5. Hehe my sneak peak vid of my contact look they put on me got bigger than I intended.Source: 5 of 20
6. WolfieSource: 6 of 20
7. I never take selfies with the front camera who knew this shit was so good. Lol. Makeup by me duuuuhSource: 7 of 20
8. #OneEyeSource: 8 of 20
9. Really though? #SideEyeSource: 9 of 20
10. Boobs & HairSource: 10 of 20
11. Boobs & HairSource: 11 of 20
12. Ravishing In RedSource: 12 of 20
13. Kim Rockin' The Hell Out Of Her RedSource: 13 of 20
14. these grocery bags match my flySource: 14 of 20
15. I wore this look the other night on my date nightSource: 15 of 20
16. Dress In All WhiteSource: 16 of 20
17. All White Like An AngelSource: 17 of 20
18. Just changed my #KylieHairKouture extensions to my jet black 20" clip ins :)Source: 18 of 20
19. Kylizzle XSource: 19 of 20
20. Kim KizzleSource: 20 of 20
