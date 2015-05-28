Music NOW
A$AP Rocky Clarifies The Rita Ora Lyric On “Better Things”

A$AP Rocky

Source: N/A / RCA Records

A$AP Rocky is catching a lot of heat and side eye after he spit a verse a bashing verse Rita Ora on his new album At.Long.Last.A$AP, which dropped this week by surprise.

Fans and listeners flooded the internet with comments about the track, wondering what had happened between the two, and if they ever had a fling going on out of the public eye.

The original lyrics from Rocky that caused so much controversy read:

“Swear that bitch Rita Ora got a big mouth/ Next time I see her might curse the bitch out/ Kicked the bitch out once ’cause she bitched out/ Spit my kids out, jizzed up all in her mouth and made the bitch bounce.”

During an interview with BBC‘s Annie Mac this week, he clarified the lyrics:

“I just want to clarify, this isn’t me saying: People don’t go listen to Rita Ora, or she’s an ugly person, or nothing. I’m not saying she’s a terrible person, I’m just saying that when I was in a relationship and I did things with her that I wasn’t supposed to do, she had a big mouth.”

He also mentions that the song is pretty old, but decided to include it on the album anyways.

This definitely comes as a surprise, considering Rocky was with his ex-girlfriend Chanel Iman for a couple of years, and the details of their breakup were never quite clear.

Listen to the interview here. What do you think A$AP Rocky is implying with the lyric?

SOURCE: BBC Radio 1 | PHOTO CREDIT: RCA Records, Getty

A$AP Rocky Clarifies The Rita Ora Lyric On “Better Things” was originally published on globalgrind.com

A$AP Rocky , a.l.l.a , asap rocky , at.long.last.asap , better things , Hot 97 , Interview

