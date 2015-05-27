National
Tracy Morgan Finally Settles Lawsuit With Walmart After Fatal Truck Crash

After almost a year of legal dispute, Tracy Morgan and Walmart have settled their lawsuit, following the vehicle crash that left one dead, and the comedian, along with two others, injured.

According to reports, Walmart’s CEO, Greg Foran, released a statement on the matter, writing:

“Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone that was involved in the accident. While we know there is nothing that can change what happened, Walmart has been committed to doing what’s right to help ensure the well-being of all of those who were impacted by the accident. We worked closely with Mr. Morelli, and we are pleased to have reached an amicable settlement that ends this litigation. We are deeply sorry that one of our trucks was involved.”

Morgan’s agent chimed in later on, regarding the statement to say the comedian had “nothing else to add at this time to the statement that Walmart put out.”

The accident occurred on June 7th last year, when a Walmart truck rear-ended the limousine bus that Tracy Morgan and others were traveling on along the New Jersey turnpike. It left him with several broken bones, and a serious brain injury.

