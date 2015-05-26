Entertainment News
Kris Jenner Makes A Major Power Move To End Other Momagers

Those Jenner women ain’t playing around when it comes to business.

First Kylie and Kendall Jenner trademarked their names, now Kris Jenner is trying to trademark the term “momager.”

TMZ reports:

Kris has filed legal docs to trademark the name “momager” in the world of entertainment, which means anyone else who wants to use the description would need her permission, or else she could sue them.

Seems like the Kardashian matriarch has a good chance to lock the word down, since she’s already trademarked “momager” for her personal management service.

Kris is a business beast!

Kris Jenner Makes A Major Power Move To End Other Momagers was originally published on globalgrind.com

