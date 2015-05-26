Entertainment News
#HappyAnniversary: Kanye West Makes A Public Declaration Of Love To Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West share laughs during date night

Kanye West might be the happiest man on Earth, despite being one date late on his public shout out to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

In celebration of their one year wedding anniversary, Yeezy took to twitter to let the world know that he’s extremely happy.

Kim didn’t take long to reply back, jumping on the social media site to let people know the feelings are mutual.

Recently, Mrs. West explained to Access Hollywood that she was the one to pursue the “All Day” rapper. We wish the happy couple many more years to come.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at TIME 100's Event

Kim Kardashian's Timeline Of Her & Kanye West's Wedding Weekend

13 photos

Kim Kardashian's Timeline Of Her & Kanye West's Wedding Weekend

Continue reading Kim Kardashian's Timeline Of Her & Kanye West's Wedding Weekend

Kim Kardashian's Timeline Of Her & Kanye West's Wedding Weekend

#HappyAnniversary: Kanye West Makes A Public Declaration Of Love To Kim Kardashian was originally published on globalgrind.com

