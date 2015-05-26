HappyAnniversary: Kanye West Makes A Public Declaration Of Love To Kim Kardashian

Kanye West might be the happiest man on Earth, despite being one date late on his public shout out to his wife, Kim Kardashian.
In celebration of their one year wedding anniversary, Yeezy took to twitter to let the world know that he’s extremely happy.
Kim didn’t take long to reply back, jumping on the social media site to let people know the feelings are mutual.
Recently, Mrs. West explained to Access Hollywood that she was the one to pursue the “All Day” rapper. We wish the happy couple many more years to come.
