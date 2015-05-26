After all that has happened between Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian, there is still one person in the mix that is holding on to that ounce of hope that they can get back together.

Even though the reality starlet has filed divorce papers, the basketball star revealed to TMZ that he believes they could reunite in the future, explaining the delay in their divorce being official.

When asked by a photographer about there being room for the two getting back together, Lamar replied, “Of course,” and said, “That’s still my girl.”

The site reports:

There’s more … he goes on to say KK is “still my girl,” and the audio is a little low, but we’re pretty sure he added … “That’s my wife.” He ain’t lying. Although Khloe filed divorce docs in December 2013 — there’s been no movement on either of their parts for more than a year. As TMZ first told you … a judge is threatening to dismiss the divorce filing due to lack of action. Watch … Lamar’s saying exactly what our sources say — right now, all signs point to NO divorce.

Do you guys hope these two can work it out and get back with each other?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lamar Odom Thinks There’s Still Hope For Him & Khloe Kardashian To Reunite was originally published on globalgrind.com