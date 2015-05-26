Entertainment News
Home

Lamar Odom Thinks There’s Still Hope For Him & Khloe Kardashian To Reunite

Leave a comment
'Unbreakable Bond' Personal Appearance With Khloe Kardashian Odom And Lamar Odom

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

After all that has happened between Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian, there is still one person in the mix that is holding on to that ounce of hope that they can get back together.

Even though the reality starlet has filed divorce papers, the basketball star revealed to TMZ that he believes they could reunite in the future, explaining the delay in their divorce being official.

When asked by a photographer about there being room for the two getting back together, Lamar replied, “Of course,” and said, “That’s still my girl.”

The site reports:

There’s more … he goes on to say KK is “still my girl,”  and the audio is a little low, but we’re pretty sure he added … “That’s my wife.”

He ain’t lying. Although Khloe filed divorce docs in December 2013 — there’s been no movement on either of their parts for more than a year.  As TMZ first told you … a judge is threatening to dismiss the divorce filing due to lack of action.

Watch … Lamar’s saying exactly what our sources say — right now, all signs point to NO divorce.

Do you guys hope these two can work it out and get back with each other?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

Lamar Odom Thinks There’s Still Hope For Him & Khloe Kardashian To Reunite was originally published on globalgrind.com

back together , couple , Khloe Kardashian , lamar odom , reunion , tmz

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close