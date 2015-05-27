Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have quickly become a favorite couple in Hollywood, as they both let each other flourish in both of their own lights.

With the R&B crooner making big bucks by singing to the hearts of thousands of women every night, and Chrissy showing off her sparky personality and love of food through her social media, television appearances, and model gigs, they are both unstoppable.

Although they seem to be in marriage bliss since walking down the aisle in 2013, the two have had a long journey to get where they are.

They recently did an interview and adorable photo spread with DuJour, where they revealed some candid thoughts on their marriage.

“We don’t discuss everything in public but I feel like it’s okay to show people that we lo… http://t.co/DBkIaiFT2o pic.twitter.com/kbstZQkZaf — DuJour (@DuJourMedia) May 26, 2015

When it came to relationship counselling, the two had an interesting perspective. John started off on the topic by saying:

“We were watching a [reality] show about the first year of marriage, and we couldn’t understand why things change so much when people get married.”

Chrissy chimed in to reveal to John that cheating is what would make her seek relationship counselling:

“Honestly, you would have to cheat. That’s the only reason I could foresee us needing couples therapy.” They laugh—as if to say, “Could there be a more ridiculous suggestion?”

Read the rest of the interview and see their cute photoshoot together over at the DuJour site.

SOURCE: DuJour | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals What About John Legend Would Make Her Go To Couples’ Therapy was originally published on globalgrind.com