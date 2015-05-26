Entertainment News
Chris Brown Issues A Public Apology After Threatening Tyson Beckford

Chris Brown at NYLON Midnight Garden Party

Chris Brown is singing a new tune after threatening to have sex with Tyson Beckford‘s baby momma and beat the model’s kid like it was his own.

The new father took to twitter to admit he was wrong and apologize for his actions, tweeting:

I’m light skin! I’m always in my feelings! No drama! People are really starting to make this shit an issue. I can be a real one and say that I was wrong for even pressing an issue. I can be a man about it.

Instagram Photo

Over the weekend Chris Brown got upset when his ex-girlfriend, Karrueche, posed for a picture with Tyson while at an event in Vegas.

Earlier this year, Chris cheated on Karrueche and fathered a baby by another woman, ultimately ending their relationship.

In a fit of jealousy, Breezy directed gang-related threats towards Tyson over the Memorial Day weekend. Luckily, no one was hurt in the disagreement.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram, Getty

Chris Brown Issues A Public Apology After Threatening Tyson Beckford was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chris Brown , Karrueche , las vegas , memorial day weekend , tyson beckford

