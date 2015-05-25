Music NOW
Home

Rise & Grind! Morning Music News: Kendrick Lamar Shoots “Alright” Video & More!

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Kendrick Lamar is making sure to take advantage of every day of 2015, and he chose this Memorial Day weekend to shoot the visuals to his track “Alright.” Heading over to Treasure Island in San Francisco, the TDE rapper shot the video with 100 extras, who were asked to “go dumb” for the Colin Tilley visuals. [Rap-Up]

Instagram Photo

It looks like there might still be tension between Drake and Madonna after their kiss heard ’round the world during his set Coachella last month. While starting off his Jungle Tour last night in Houston, the “Legend” rapper changed up the lyrics in his track titled after the pop icon to saying, “You could be as big as Rihanna,” which originally included Madonna’s name. [Complex]

A$AP Rocky is still gearing up to drop his highly-anticipated sophomore album At.Long.Last.A$AP, but it looks like fans might be able to get it sooner then they think. According to Target’s website, the A$AP Mob rapper’s project will be available in stores this Tuesday, as the date says May 26. [Complex]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Rise & Grind! Morning Music News: Kendrick Lamar Shoots “Alright” Video & More! was originally published on globalgrind.com

A$AP Rocky , a.l.l.a , at.long.last.asap , Drake , kendrick lamar , madonna , Rihanna , Rise & Grind

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close