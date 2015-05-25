Rise & Grind! Morning Music News: Kendrick Lamar Shoots “Alright” Video & More!

Kendrick Lamar is making sure to take advantage of every day of 2015, and he chose this Memorial Day weekend to shoot the visuals to his track “Alright.” Heading over to Treasure Island in San Francisco, the TDE rapper shot the video with 100 extras, who were asked to “go dumb” for the Colin Tilley visuals. [Rap-Up]

It looks like there might still be tension between Drake and Madonna after their kiss heard ’round the world during his set Coachella last month. While starting off his Jungle Tour last night in Houston, the “Legend” rapper changed up the lyrics in his track titled after the pop icon to saying, “You could be as big as Rihanna,” which originally included Madonna’s name. [Complex]

A$AP Rocky is still gearing up to drop his highly-anticipated sophomore album At.Long.Last.A$AP, but it looks like fans might be able to get it sooner then they think. According to Target’s website, the A$AP Mob rapper’s project will be available in stores this Tuesday, as the date says May 26. [Complex]

