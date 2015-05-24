Entertainment News
One Year Down: Kim K Shares Unseen Wedding Weekend Pictures For First Anniversary With Kanye

It seems like KimYe has been a thing for forever, but as a married couple, they’re just now hitting the year mark.

Last year at this time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting ready to walk down the aisle in Italy for their lavish wedding day, after an extravagant weekend of partying in Paris.

While we didn’t get too much of a look of exactly what went on during the big weekend for the couple, the reality starlet gave fans a look at some unseen photos from all the events on her Instagram.

In celebration of their first anniversary, Kim made sure we were left with a taste of how beautiful and romantic her wedding weekend with Yeezy really was.

Hopefully Kim will give us a peek as to what the two are doing during their actual anniversary celebration this weekend.

See all of the photos Kim posted from the weekend in the gallery below.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at TIME 100's Event

Kim Kardashian's Timeline Of Her & Kanye West's Wedding Weekend

Kim Kardashian's Timeline Of Her & Kanye West's Wedding Weekend

One Year Down: Kim K Shares Unseen Wedding Weekend Pictures For First Anniversary With Kanye was originally published on globalgrind.com

