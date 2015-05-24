One Year Down: Kim K Shares Unseen Wedding Weekend Pictures For First Anniversary With Kanye

It seems like KimYe has been a thing for forever, but as a married couple, they’re just now hitting the year mark.

Last year at this time, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting ready to walk down the aisle in Italy for their lavish wedding day, after an extravagant weekend of partying in Paris.

While we didn’t get too much of a look of exactly what went on during the big weekend for the couple, the reality starlet gave fans a look at some unseen photos from all the events on her Instagram.

In celebration of their first anniversary, Kim made sure we were left with a taste of how beautiful and romantic her wedding weekend with Yeezy really was.

Hopefully Kim will give us a peek as to what the two are doing during their actual anniversary celebration this weekend.

See all of the photos Kim posted from the weekend in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

